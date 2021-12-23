Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $13,650.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Megan Hansen sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $13,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $78.99. The company had a trading volume of 741,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,943. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -67.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. Truist raised their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

