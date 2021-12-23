Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Hits $0.0318 on Major Exchanges

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $101.99 million and approximately $118.00 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00044059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 3,206,922,663 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

