SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.35

Shares of SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.35 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 25.75 ($0.34). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 25.75 ($0.34), with a volume of 1,186,545 shares.

SOLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.74) price objective on shares of SolGold in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.74) target price on shares of SolGold in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on shares of SolGold in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The stock has a market cap of £587.22 million and a P/E ratio of -23.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.67.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

