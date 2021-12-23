SOMESING Reaches Market Cap of $174.81 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for $0.0690 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $174.81 million and $17.91 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SOMESING has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SOMESING alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00056921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.59 or 0.07973044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,006.56 or 0.99857118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00054177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00072678 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007316 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,533,621,748 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.