Sonar Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PING)

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Sonar has a market cap of $15.63 million and approximately $61,184.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sonar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sonar has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00056586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.06 or 0.07978553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,452.28 or 1.00148571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00072416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00052305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007029 BTC.

About Sonar

Sonar launched on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

