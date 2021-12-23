Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.95 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will post sales of $10.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.64 million and the highest is $18.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $11.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $35.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 million to $58.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $192.77 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.26. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after acquiring an additional 351,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after buying an additional 575,472 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

