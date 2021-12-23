South32 (LON:S32) Hits New 1-Year High at $215.44

Shares of South32 Limited (LON:S32) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 215.44 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 215.44 ($2.85), with a volume of 51717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213.50 ($2.82).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.58) price objective on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.64) price objective on shares of South32 in a report on Monday, October 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 196.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 174.81.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

