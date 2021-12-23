Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Acquires $18,978.00 in Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director David G. Ellison purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $18,978.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SFST traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.74. 20,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,187. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 24.7% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,738,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,750,000 after buying an additional 37,886 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 146,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,681,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

