Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Acquires $18,978.00 in Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director David G. Ellison purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $18,978.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:SFST traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.74. 20,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,187. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.
Southern First Bancshares Company Profile
Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.
Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.