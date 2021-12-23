Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC) to Issue Dividend of $0.37

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of SOMC opened at $19.60 on Thursday. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69.

Get Southern Michigan Bancorp alerts:

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers individuals, businesses, institutions, and government agencies a range of commercial banking services which include deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services. The company includes time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated teller machine services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.