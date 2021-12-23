Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $26.38. Approximately 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparkline Intangible Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.