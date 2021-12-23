SparkPoint Trading Up 7.2% This Week (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint has a market cap of $20.45 million and approximately $535,827.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00042763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007045 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,656,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,306,867,438 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.