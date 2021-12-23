Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.45 and last traded at C$4.43. 148,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 214,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on SDE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

