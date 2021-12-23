SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,974 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 8.4% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $33,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $168.39 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

