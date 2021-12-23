SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.13

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.13 and last traded at $49.18, with a volume of 25733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,303,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,812,000 after purchasing an additional 378,114 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,539,000 after purchasing an additional 83,489 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,279,000. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 93.2% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 378,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 182,550 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,833.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 370,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after acquiring an additional 351,434 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.