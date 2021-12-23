SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,810. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.