SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $11,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 916.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 948.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $116.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.59. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $106.88 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

