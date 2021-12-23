SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 4.68% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $13,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $29.50 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.88.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.