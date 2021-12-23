Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

SNMSF stock opened at $35.28 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

