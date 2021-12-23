Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

SNMSF stock opened at $35.28 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

