Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) fell 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.09. 149,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 191,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 945.24% and a negative net margin of 446.66%. The business had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter.
About Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)
Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.