Splinterlands Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last Week (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00056479 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.75 or 0.07972679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,053.87 or 1.00064282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00072737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

