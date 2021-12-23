Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Shares Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,897 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 1.96% of Sprott worth $18,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 45,141 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sprott by 140.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 26,776 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Sprott by 12.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sprott by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Sprott by 48.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SII stock opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.12. Sprott Inc. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $47.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

