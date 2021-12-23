Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Shares Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,897 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 1.96% of Sprott worth $18,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Sprott by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,667 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Sprott by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sprott by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SII opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Sprott Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

