Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,698 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Square worth $214,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after buying an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Square by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,630,000 after purchasing an additional 273,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,806 shares of company stock valued at $18,092,716. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.66.

Shares of SQ opened at $167.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.43, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.25. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.57 and a 12-month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

