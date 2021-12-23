Squirrel Finance Trading Down 35.5% This Week (NUTS)

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. Squirrel Finance has a total market cap of $485,726.22 and approximately $18,819.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Squirrel Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00043535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

Squirrel Finance (CRYPTO:NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,962,849 coins and its circulating supply is 1,962,740 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squirrel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Squirrel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Squirrel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Squirrel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.