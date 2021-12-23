Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Shares Up 1.2%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG) shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.27. 9,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 8,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.23.

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.70 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 20.13%.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

