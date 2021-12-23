Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.00

Shares of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 81 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 80.10 ($1.06), with a volume of 328225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.70 ($1.07).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of £317.93 million and a P/E ratio of 7.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a GBX 0.89 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

