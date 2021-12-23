State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Trading Down 6%

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF)’s stock price was down 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.10 and last traded at $59.10. Approximately 115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.90.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.55.

About State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF)

State Bank of India is a multinational, public sector banking, and financial services statutory body with portfolio of products & services and leverages technology to deliver and manage them in a personalized and customer centric way. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business.

