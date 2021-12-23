State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE stock opened at $263.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.49. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $209.63 and a 52 week high of $289.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.14.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

