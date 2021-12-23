State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.33 Million Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Tetra Tech worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $29,983,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 53.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,317,000 after purchasing an additional 109,428 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 147.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 95,600 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $12,671,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 29.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,547,000 after purchasing an additional 71,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $11,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $76,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $164.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.15 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.