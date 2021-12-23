State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $4.65 Million in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 212,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,510,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVT opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -153.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. Clarivate’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLVT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

