State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 50,814 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,814 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.13% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,671,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,339,000 after buying an additional 1,787,205 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,566,000 after buying an additional 1,330,488 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.2% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,465,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 974,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1,490.9% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 932,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 873,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

DOC opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

