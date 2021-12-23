State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,663,000 after buying an additional 467,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,353,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,967,000 after buying an additional 170,495 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,903,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,572,000 after purchasing an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATO opened at $102.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.55 and a 200 day moving average of $95.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

