Stealth Tops One Day Volume of $5,360.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $5,360.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0564 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000749 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00015259 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00011422 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

