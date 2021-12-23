Step Hero Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.11 Million (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Step Hero has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $464,819.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00042836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Step Hero Coin Profile

HERO is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

