Stephen Curtis Nikiforuk Purchases 1,940 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Stephen Curtis Nikiforuk purchased 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,968.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,832.

Stephen Curtis Nikiforuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephen Curtis Nikiforuk acquired 1,370 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.26 per share, with a total value of C$9,946.20.

Whitecap Resources stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,279. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$4.46 and a one year high of C$8.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$728.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.1000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCP. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.08.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

