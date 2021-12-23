Steven Randal Smith Sells 2,522 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded down $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $152.16. 4,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,781. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.51. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.54 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 13.59.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.