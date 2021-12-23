Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) to Buy

Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LPSIF opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Legend Power Systems has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a device that saves electrical energy. It offers solutions to owners of commercial and industrial buildings through Conservation Voltage Reduction. The company was founded by Gerald A. Gill on May 31, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

