Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Major Shareholder Buys $221,737.85 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 11,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $221,737.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $11,955,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $11,695,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 75,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,427,750.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 100 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,288.00.

SFIX traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,246,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,934. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.49.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Slate Path Capital LP increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% during the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,320 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,730 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,075 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.