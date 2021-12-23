Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Up 7.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) shot up 7.6% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $19.71 and last traded at $19.65. 110,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,525,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Specifically, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 70,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $1,270,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,491,428 shares of company stock valued at $34,827,961 and sold 173,444 shares valued at $5,607,860. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.42 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at $8,510,000. Yale University increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 29.0% during the third quarter. Yale University now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 252.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 29,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

