Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 23rd (ASC, CRPLF, CTAS, DIC, ELEV, FLTR, HYZN, IKNA, INAB, ISTR)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, December 23rd:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $470.00 to $500.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €19.00 ($21.35) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £193 ($254.99) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £180 ($237.81) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN). They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a buy rating.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $140.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $54.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH). Wedbush issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN). Raymond James issued a market perform rating on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T). Daiwa Capital Markets issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €30.00 ($33.71) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS). They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was given a $830.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC). They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

