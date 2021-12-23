Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Church & Dwight Call Options (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,732 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 563% compared to the typical daily volume of 563 call options.

In related news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.90.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.51. 15,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.77. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $102.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

