Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of 22nd Century Group Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 21,088 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 830% compared to the typical volume of 2,267 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN:XXII traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.04. 2,439,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,247. 22nd Century Group has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $494.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.88.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 82.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that 22nd Century Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $49,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Mish purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

