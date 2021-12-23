Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Liberty Global Call Options (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,149 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 834% compared to the typical daily volume of 230 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 131,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,445. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

