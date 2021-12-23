Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Liberty Global Call Options (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,149 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 834% compared to the typical daily volume of 230 call options.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LBTYK stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 131,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,445. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $30.49.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
