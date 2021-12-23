StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading 11.2% Higher

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) traded up 11.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $17.72. 499,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,730,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

A number of research firms have commented on STNE. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Itau BBA Securities cut StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Banco Santander cut StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -100.11 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.11.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 26.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,728,000 after purchasing an additional 361,765 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 421,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after acquiring an additional 91,520 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

