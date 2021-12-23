Streamit Coin (STREAM) Hits Market Cap of $48,139.08

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Streamit Coin has a market cap of $48,139.08 and $13.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Streamit Coin alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 56% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Streamit Coin Coin Profile

Streamit Coin (CRYPTO:STREAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @STREAMITCOIN. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Streamit Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamit Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamit Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamit Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.