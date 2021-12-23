Strike Market Cap Hits $124.59 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $40.54 or 0.00079371 BTC on major exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $124.59 million and $17.84 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strike has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00056663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.18 or 0.07977728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,070.67 or 0.99977950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00072626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00053619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,072,884 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

