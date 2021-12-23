Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Trading Up 8.7%

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) shares were up 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 21,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 716,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SDIG shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Compass Point started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). Analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.