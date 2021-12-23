Sun (New) (SUN) Trading 5.4% Lower This Week

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Sun (New) has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Sun (New) coin can now be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $239.97 million and $73.11 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001995 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00055612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001126 BTC.

About Sun (New)

Sun (New) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

