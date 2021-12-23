Super Zero Protocol (SERO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $445,824.00

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0913 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $30.92 million and $445,824.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 627,105,326 coins and its circulating supply is 338,605,013 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

