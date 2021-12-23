Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Shares Up 0.1%

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.16. 2,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUUIF. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.25 to C$16.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

